Maria Tanatar

The European Union is suggesting the US impose tariff-rate quotas on steel and aluminium imports in a bid to reach an agreement with the US on exempting the EU from its Section 232 measures, sources told Fastmarkets on Tuesday September 7.
European buyers of steel coil are encountering difficulties obtaining credit insurance and opening credit lines for purchases because of the rapid price rises and extended lead times in recent months, sources told Fastmarkets this week.
Market sources believe hot-rolled coil prices in the Northern European domestic market will remain on an upward trend into the second quarter despite reaching a new peak this week, with steelmakers widely seen as having in the upper hand in current market conditions that have shown no signs of easing.