Maria Tanatar

EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism explainer
Your simple guide breaking down the complexity of the European CBAM regulations, and the potential impact on global import markets
December 07, 2021 07:27 AM
EU suggests use of quotas to persuade US to exempt European steel, aluminium from Section 232 tariffs [CORRECTED]
The European Union is suggesting the US impose tariff-rate quotas on steel and aluminium imports in a bid to reach an agreement with the US on exempting the EU from its Section 232 measures, sources told Fastmarkets on Tuesday September 7.
September 08, 2021 10:23 AM
EU suggests quotas to persuade US to exempt European steel, aluminium from Section 232 tariffs
September 07, 2021 10:26 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Adjustment of European HRC specifications to accommodate longer lead times
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has adjusted the delivery time specifications for its European hot-rolled coil (HRC) indices to accommodate longer-than-usual lead times.
May 13, 2021 06:03 AM
EUROPE HRC WRAP: Domestic prices continue to rise, ArcelorMittal increases offers further
Domestic prices for hot-rolled coil in the EU increased in the week to Friday May 7, with ArcelorMittal and some other mills further increasing their offer prices.
May 10, 2021 08:41 AM
NEWSBREAK: ArcelorMittal Europe raises HRC prices by $36/t
ArcelorMittal has again increased its official offer prices for hot-rolled coil in Europe by €30 ($36) per tonne, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday May 7.
May 07, 2021 12:16 AM
FOCUS: EU steel coil buyers struggle to obtain credit after ‘freakish’ price hikes, ‘crazy’ lead times
European buyers of steel coil are encountering difficulties obtaining credit insurance and opening credit lines for purchases because of the rapid price rises and extended lead times in recent months, sources told Fastmarkets this week.
April 23, 2021 03:58 PM
Liberty Steel resumes production at UK special steel plant
Liberty Steel has resumed production at its UK special steel plant in Rotherham, the steelmaker said on Tuesday April 6.
April 06, 2021 04:02 PM
FOCUS: Global slab shortage sheds light on rocketing flat steel prices [UPDATE]
A global shortage of steel slab is a key factor in rocketing flat steel prices, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
April 01, 2021 04:54 PM
FOCUS: European HRC prices to continue rising after reaching new historical peak - sources
Market sources believe hot-rolled coil prices in the Northern European domestic market will remain on an upward trend into the second quarter despite reaching a new peak this week, with steelmakers widely seen as having in the upper hand in current market conditions that have shown no signs of easing.
March 31, 2021 02:39 PM
