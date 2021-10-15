Marina Faleiros

With over 13 years of experience in the industry, Marina manages pricing data for the market pulp, recovered paper and containerboard markets, as well as reports trends and in-depth information about key moves by producers and buyers in Latin America.

Prior to joining RISI, Marina spent four years at the Brazilian Pulp and Paper Association (ABTCP), as well as worked at two major daily newspapers in Brazil, Folha de S. Paulo and O Estado de S. Paulo. She is the recipient of two journalism awards for reporting on the Brazilian economy and other three awards related to the pulp and paper sector. Marina holds a journalism degree from Faculdade Cásper Líbero and in 2016 completed an MBA program sponsored by the Brazilian stock exchange B3.