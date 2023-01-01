Mark Rushton

Brought up and schooled in southern Africa, Rushton moved with his family to the south of England in 1977. He trained as a journeyman printer and eventually set up a family printing business; he visited his first paper mill as a customer. When he decided to pursue a career in writing, Rushton landed a post as a journalist on Paper Europe and Paper Equipment & Materials magazines with Whitmar Publications in the UK. In 2008, Mark joined RISI as the freelance editor of Pulp & Paper International (PPI) magazine. After a merger between PPI and Tappi’s Paper360o magazine in 2016, Rushton became the title’s Senior Editor, Europe and Asia.

