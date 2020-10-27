Contact Us Login

SSS 2020: GFG eyes consolidation, green steel
GFG Alliance, the parent of Liberty Steel Group, believes consolidation and “green” steel technology are key to the evolution of the steel industry, the company’s executive chairman and chief executive officer said.
October 27, 2020 07:10 PM
 · 
Elizabeth Ramanand
looking up view of panoramic modern city skyline with blue sky and green tree in shinjuku, tokyo, japan
MAP: Green steel hotspots spread across Europe
Fastmarkets has plotted the locations of the continuing and proposed projects for the decarbonization of the European steel sector.
August 26, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Trafigura’s Impala Terminals launches carbon-neutral freight service
Trafigura’s warehousing and logistics arm, Impala Terminals, has launched a certified carbon-neutral freight service allowing its customers to offset their indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by financing carbon projects worldwide.
March 09, 2021 06:57 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
ENERGY TRANSITION: Trafigura, Yara sign MoU to develop clean fuel for shipping
Physical commodities trading company Trafigura Pte Ltd and agricultural commodities firm Yara International ASA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and promotion of ammonia as a clean fuel in shipping, Trafigura said.
June 07, 2021 01:39 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
