Corporate marketing services
Boost visibility for your business with Fastmarkets corporate marketing services.
Metal Market Magazine:
Increase brand awareness and deliver your message to over 9,000 senior level executives and decision-makers across the global metals supply chain to help meet your sales and marketing goals. Metal Market magazine is also available in a digital eBook format on Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM.
Website: Branding, visibility, awareness
Tap into three powerful prices and news platforms to deliver your message and increase visibility and awareness for your brand daily. Run your online ad program on one or more of our pricing and news platforms.
https://www.metalbulletin.com/, https://www.amm.com/ and https://www.indmin.com/.
Fastmarkets Daily PDF:
Published each day, the Daily PDF’s brings you all Fastmarkets AMM and Fastmarkets MB prices and latest news over the last 24 hours.
Whether your goals include increasing visibility and awareness for your brand or you need to promote a time-sensitive announcement, the Daily PDF is an ideal product to deliver your message.
- Fastmarkets AMM Daily PDF
- Fastmarkets MB Daily PDF
Fastmarkets MB, Fastmarkets AMM and Fastmarkets IM publish specific newsletters Monday through Friday. These newsletters provide one exclusive banner ad to help position your message in front of highly targeted groups.
Choose from the following emails:
- Fastmarkets MB: Daily Steel
- Fastmarkets MB: Daily Metal (Non-ferrous)
- Fastmarkets MB: Steel Raw Materials Daily
- Fastmarkets MB: China Daily
- Fastmarkets AMM: Daily (advertising not available)
- Fastmarkets IM: Daily
- Fastmarkets IM: Weekly - Fastmarkets IM: Monthly
Fastmarkets sponsored content program provides an opportunity to connect and engage with buyers, educate the market, generate leads and acquire customers while generating awareness of your products or services. We market the sponsored content platform to thousands of relevant professionals via various media channels and mediums. Perfect placement for whitepapers; case studies; podcasts; videos; webinars; technical papers; infographics. Hosting & lead generation opportunities are available across all sites: Fastmarkets MB, Fastmarkets AMM and Fastmarkets IM.
A webinar is a prime opportunity for sponsors to talk, educate and engage a targeted audience while generating leads. Our sponsored webinar package is an all-around extensive marketing campaign that raises brand awareness before, during and after your webinar takes place. This package can provide your brand with maximum visibility, greater exposure for your important topics and expertise, resulting in a targeted source of leads.
Exclusive sponsorship; throughout the course of the year, Fastmarkets Metals & Mining group publishes key market data and trends about the metals supply chain. Placing an exclusive banner ad on the infographic will provide high visibility and increase awareness for your brand and drive subscribers to your website for more information. Each infographic is emailed to our subscriber base after it is posted within the sponsored content portal on the website. The infographic is also pushed out through our social media platforms.
Fastmarkets Metals & Mining publish several wall chart maps every year. These wall chart maps are in high demand as the data collected does not exist anywhere in one easy to read format. Sponsorship ensures your branding is right there where it needs to be.
Fastmarkets Metals & Mining group hosts metal and mining specific insight events during the year. The Insight programs include a presentation from the experts at Fastmarkets Metals & Mining group on pricing, market trends and forecasting data. The presentations are followed by a networking reception. These opportunities provide a great platform for organisations and professionals to gain insight on topical matters, meet and network with others. Sponsorship opportunities enable you to raise your profile, gain recognition in a highly targeted circle whilst networking, building & establishing relevant business contacts.