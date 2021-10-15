Corporate marketing services

Magazine: Gain visibility & raise awareness

Metal Market Magazine:

Increase brand awareness and deliver your message to over 9,000 senior level executives and decision-makers across the global metals supply chain to help meet your sales and marketing goals. Metal Market magazine is also available in a digital eBook format on Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM.

Website: Branding, visibility, awareness

Tap into three powerful prices and news platforms to deliver your message and increase visibility and awareness for your brand daily. Run your online ad program on one or more of our pricing and news platforms.

https://www.metalbulletin.com/, https://www.amm.com/ and https://www.indmin.com/.

Download the media pack

Fastmarkets Daily PDF:

Published each day, the Daily PDF’s brings you all Fastmarkets AMM and Fastmarkets MB prices and latest news over the last 24 hours.

Whether your goals include increasing visibility and awareness for your brand or you need to promote a time-sensitive announcement, the Daily PDF is an ideal product to deliver your message.

- Fastmarkets AMM Daily PDF

- Fastmarkets MB Daily PDF