The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily lithium battery-grade carbonate and hydroxide spot prices, cif China, Japan and Korea was delayed on Wednesday June 22 due to a reporter’s error.
The Korean chemical company LG Chem announced on Thursday June 2 that it was establishing a joint venture with Korea Zinc subsidiary Kemco for recycling precursors, the raw materials for cathodes used in electric vehicles.
Fastmarkets will adjust its steel and steel raw materials publishing schedule for the EMEA, CIS and Turkey regions this week due to the UK public holidays on Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3.
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on its pricing methodologies for its Northern Europe and United States hot-rolled coil (HRC) indices as part of its annual methodology review process.
Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for US import pig iron price assessment - final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on its pricing methodology for its US import pig iron price assessment as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets has corrected its rationale for MB-CO-0004 - Cobalt alloy grade, in-whs Rotterdam, $/lb, which was published incorrectly on Friday May 27 due to an error.
Fastmarkets to launch cif China bauxite price, discontinue fob Guinea, extend fob Brazil consultation
Following the conclusion of a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets will launch an assessment of the price for bauxite, cif China, $ per dmt, will discontinue its existing bauxite fob Guinea price assessment, and will extend the consultation on its fob Brazil price assessment regarding alignment of new specifications.
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the frequency of its assessments of the London Metal Exchange base metals warrant premiums to fortnightly from weekly.
Fastmarkets today, Friday May 6, launches its price assessment for MB-STE-0896 steel slab, import, cif Italy, $ per tonne.
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publication time of its inferred China cobalt hydroxide price assessment from 3:00pm London time to 3:30pm, to begin on Monday May 9.