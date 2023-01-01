Mary Anne Hansan

Mary Anne is the President of the Paper and Packaging Board (P+PB). She recently led the successful renewal of the Paper and Packaging Board’s national marketing program and is overseeing its expanded focus on the industry’s unrivaled sustainability story with millions of consumers. New P+PB research suggests that paper is increasingly preferred over materials like plastic and that consumers want to make choices they believe are more planet-friendly and reduce waste. This emphasis on sustainability will improve consumers’ perceptions about the paper industry’s contribution to environmental solutions just as the Paper and Packaging – How Life Unfolds® campaign strengthened consumer perception about the value of paper for learning and preference for paper-based packaging.

Prior to joining the Paper and Packaging Board over six years ago, Mary Anne worked in a wide range of industries promoting plastics, seafood and flowers and for both advertising and public relations firms throughout her career. Today she works with a staff of 10 and oversees all aspects of the campaign including research, strategy, messaging and campaign metrics for the 46 paper and packaging manufacturers and importers who fund the program. P+PB’s program is structured similarly to agricultural promotion efforts like the campaigns for beef, eggs and cotton that are familiar to many Americans.

Mary Anne is a paper and paper packaging enthusiast who loves to read magazines, catalogs and the newspaper. Further fueling her love of all things paper and packaging is the world of online shopping and the boxes that bring groceries, occasional take-out dinners and other life-essentials to this busy working mom’s door.