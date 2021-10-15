Matt Graves

Matt has worked for over 20 years at Fastmarkets RISI with a focus on the global pulp and paper industry. He manages our global price and news reporting function and leads a global team of editors and price reporters. He travels extensively in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and has also led several consulting engagements with key clients around the world. Matt received an undergraduate degree in philosophy from SEU in Austin Texas and a master’s degree in business and management from Boston University. Matt studied in the US, France and Germany and interned in management consulting.