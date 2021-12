Melissa Chen joined UMPaper at RISI Beijing Office as packaging paper analyst in 2011. She covers pricing and end-uses for packaging paper and board in China, with a focus on containerboard and cartonboard grades. Prior to UMPaper, Melissa worked for Guangdong Lee & Man Paper and Dongguan Jintian Paper.

Melissa holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering in pulp and paper from Shaanxi University of Science and Technology in China.