Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets Singapore Steel Forum 2023

Fastmarkets Singapore Steel Forum 2023

The Asian steel market is in the global spotlight and undergoing a rapid transformation. Green ambitions coupled with evolving trade flows make the market difficult to predict, challenging steelmakers to think, plan and act differently. Companies are under pressure to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to align with Asian governments’ net zero targets. putting pressure on production and extraction innovations and ‘green’ energy.

The Fastmarkets Singapore Steel Forum is your opportunity to connect with the market and gain insights from Asia’s leading steel industry experts to help you prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

May
Virtual
View map
Don’t miss your chance to:
icon_economic.png
Network with key regional voices
You will have access to senior decision-makers from across the region. Network with peers and build lasting contacts to help navigate this changing environment.
icon_news.png
Share challenges with peers
At a time of fundamental change, hear from local experts how they are tackling everything from sustainability goals through to new trading partners.
icon_futures.png
Hear from Fastmarkets analysts
Hear exclusive pricing trends, market forecasts and updates on how global dynamics are impacting prices.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed