Fastmarkets Singapore Steel Forum 2023

The Asian steel market is in the global spotlight and undergoing a rapid transformation. Green ambitions coupled with evolving trade flows make the market difficult to predict, challenging steelmakers to think, plan and act differently. Companies are under pressure to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to align with Asian governments’ net zero targets. putting pressure on production and extraction innovations and ‘green’ energy.

The Fastmarkets Singapore Steel Forum is your opportunity to connect with the market and gain insights from Asia’s leading steel industry experts to help you prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.