Copper and the low-carbon economy

Copper is one of the most commonly used of the base metals, and when in high demand, copper is a reliable indicator of our economic health. But its importance isn’t confined to electrical wires and thermal conductors. Copper also plays a vital role in the rise of renewable energies and the production of electric vehicles, helping us transition to a low-carbon economy.

Our team of experts provides global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces influencing the copper market.

What’s happening in the copper market?

Get the latest copper news and analysis

Rows of coiled metal in factory
Base metals’ fundamental backdrop to remain healthy in year ahead: 2022 preview
Six things you need to know about base metals markets in 2022
January 24, 2022 07:59 PM
Boris Mikanikrezai
solar panels
Biden’s solar ambition to increase metal prices... if it gets realized: 2022 preview
In early September, President Joe Biden’s administration announced that the United States planned to produce 45% of its electricity using solar energy by the year 2050
January 11, 2022 02:06 PM
Fola Malomo
A woman is working on a tablet
Energy transition metals price outlook 2022
Covid-19 pandemic was period of high highs, low lows for battery raw materials, copper, aluminium – 2022 looks set to be smoother year for prices, supply, demand
December 01, 2021 05:17 PM
Amy Bennett

How can we help?
Products
Price data
A trusted reflection of the copper markets, even at their most volatile.
November 12, 2021 10:20 PM
Products
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the copper markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021 03:40 AM
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for the copper markets.
November 22, 2021 02:22 AM

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
