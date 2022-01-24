Copper and the low-carbon economy

Copper is one of the most commonly used of the base metals, and when in high demand, copper is a reliable indicator of our economic health. But its importance isn’t confined to electrical wires and thermal conductors. Copper also plays a vital role in the rise of renewable energies and the production of electric vehicles, helping us transition to a low-carbon economy.

