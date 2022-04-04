Contact Us Login

Ferrous scrap, recycling and the circular economy

All of the steel used globally is recyclable. End-of-life steel products from motor vehicles to structural steel can be recycled infinitely, creating new steels. While the promise of green steel looms, ferrous scrap has become a highly sort after commodity crucial to a circular economy.

Our team of experts provides global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces influencing the ferrous scrap market.

What’s happening in the ferrous scrap market?

Get the latest ferrous scrap news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

Crane loading steel scrap at scrap yard
US Midwest ferrous scrap indices open consultation
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its Midwest ferrous scrap indices as part of its annual methodology review process in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) principles for price reporting agencies.
April 4, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Group of steel scrap on steel plate
US ferrous scrap export market quiet
The United States’ ferrous scrap export market has quieted, with no deals reported since Monday March 14
March 23, 2022
 · 
Lisa Gordon
scrap-and-secondary.png
Mexican ferrous scrap prices extend upward momentum
Mexican steel scrap prices have increased again for almost every grade in the steelmaking regions of Monterrey and Bajio, with buyers continuing to try to secure supply
March 23, 2022
 · 
Felipe Peroni

Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of ferrous scrap markets, even at their most volatile. Rest assured that your price is the most market-reflective and backed by accredited and IOSCO-compliant methodologies.
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
