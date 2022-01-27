Contact Us Login

Manganese

Playing an essential role in building global infrastructure

Manganese is not only an essential alloy in converting iron into steel, but also plays a crucial role in the longevity, energy and performance of the batteries produced to power electric vehicles (EV). Logistical restrictions from Covid-19 had a significant impact on the manganese flake market, particularly during strict periods of lockdown in China. Almost 97% of total manganese flake production worldwide comes from China, and so we saw material tightness during this period.

Our team of price reporters, analysts and editorial experts provide prices, news and analysis across the metals and mining market, including coverage of manganese metal and flake.

What’s happening in the manganese market?

Get the latest manganese news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

wind turbines up close
Wind power faces serious cost inflation and project delays as raw materials prices rise
The wind power industry continues to be challenged by the current environment, characterized by supply-chain instability, which is causing significant cost inflation and delays in execution of projects, according to Denmark-headquartered producer Vestas
January 27, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Metallic Pipe
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review of 34 metals benchmarks
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an independent assurance review of 34 key metals benchmarks.
September 21, 2021
 · 
Katharine Kellar
cobalt-blue-rock.PNG
China’s XTC to buy cobalt tetroxide and precursor materials from CNGR
Chinese battery materials producer Xiamen Tungsten New Energy Materials (XTC) has struck a deal with CNGR Advanced Materials Co for the supply of cobalt tetroxide and ternary precursor materials, XTC announced on Wedmesday September 15.
September 15, 2021
 · 
Carrie Shi
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
