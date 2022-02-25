Contact Us Login

Nickel

Keep track of nickel’s market movements as a dynamic and critical battery raw material

As a critical component in the battery technology used for electric vehicles (EV), nickel demand and supply growth have created a volatile market. Uncertainties about the near-term supply-demand balance for the metal have created this volatility, but the long-term outlook is strong.

As well as EV batteries, about 70% of global production is for stainless steel – particularly in China. End-use markets for stainless steel are strong, including construction and automotive, as well as appliances and flatware. Our news, prices and analysis will give you in-depth insights into the nickel market and its role in the energy transition.

What’s happening in the nickel market?

Get the latest nickel news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

Close up of electric vehicle charging
US announces major investments in local, sustainable battery supply chain
The United States government under President Joe Biden has announced a raft of investments intended to help to secure a domestic supply chain for materials such as lithium and rare earths, which are critical for the transition to a ‘clean’ economy
February 25, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Launch of battery metals exchange-traded commodity shows shift in investor focus
New EV product highlights how investor demand is veering toward achieving higher exposure to the physical commodities that are driving the energy transition
February 14, 2022
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
A helicopter view of the white sands, turquoise ocean and striking red Kooljaman Cliffs at Cape Leveque in Western Australia's north west.
Nickel mines in Western Australia to become huge energy storage systems
BHP starts construction of one of the world’s largest off-grid mining solar and battery energy storage systems at two nickel mines
February 8, 2022
 · 
Cristina Belda
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
