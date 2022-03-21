Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Tube and pipe

Understand the forces shaping the tube and pipe market today

The stability of the tube and pipe market is affected by changes in market conditions. From the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic to the disruption of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, there are constantly forces at play, causing tube and pipe prices to fluctuate.

Our industry experts keep track of the developments impacting the tube and pipe market, giving you a clearer view of price trends and availability worldwide. Our independent market coverage into the tube and pipe market gives you a forward-looking view to help future-proof your business strategy.

What’s happening in the tube and pipe market?

Get the latest tube and pipe news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

stack of stainless tube steel pipe background.
US drill rig count steady; Canada slumps
The number of drill rigs operating in the United States stayed steady for the second time in the past three weeks despite the recent climb in gas prices
March 21, 2022
 · 
Mark Burgess
Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk
Europe steel sections prices jump on soaring HRC costs, low availability
The price of steel hollow sections in the European domestic market jumped sharply again this week amid soaring costs and limited availability of hot-rolled coil (HRC) feedstock, sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday March 16
March 16, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
Pipelines
Optimism builds in US OCTG, line pipe markets
Despite an ongoing price correction in the larger steel hot-rolled coil market in the United States, optimism is building in the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipe sectors, sources told Fastmarkets
February 10, 2022
 · 
Mark Burgess

Explore more news and insights
How can we help?
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global influences on commodity prices, supply and demand
November 12, 2021
Prices
A trusted reflection of commodity markets, even at their most volatile
November 12, 2021
News and market analysis
When the commodity markets move, we move
November 18, 2021

View our full range of solutions
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed