Contact Us
Login
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Menu
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Michael Greenfield
Related articles
Trafigura enters artisanal cobalt offtake with DRC government body
Commodities trader Trafigura and local government body Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC) have penned an offtake agreement specifically for the supply of artisanal cobalt in a deal designed to concurrently formalize the sector.
November 23, 2020 05:07 PM
·
Michael Greenfield
Fastmarkets, CME Group launch cash-settled cobalt contract
Fastmarkets has partnered with CME Group to launch a cash-settled cobalt contract to be settled against Fastmarkets’ daily benchmark cobalt price assessment.
November 19, 2020 08:00 AM
·
Michael Greenfield
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed