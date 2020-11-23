Contact Us Login

Trafigura enters artisanal cobalt offtake with DRC government body
Commodities trader Trafigura and local government body Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC) have penned an offtake agreement specifically for the supply of artisanal cobalt in a deal designed to concurrently formalize the sector.
November 23, 2020 05:07 PM
Michael Greenfield
Fastmarkets, CME Group launch cash-settled cobalt contract
Fastmarkets has partnered with CME Group to launch a cash-settled cobalt contract to be settled against Fastmarkets’ daily benchmark cobalt price assessment.
November 19, 2020 08:00 AM
Michael Greenfield
