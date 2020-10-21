Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Miranda Song

Related articles
FOCUS: Cooking at home? You’re driving up China’s flat steel prices
A global boom in home appliance sales during the Covid-19 pandemic is causing a shortage in flat steel supplies in China, and in turn supporting prices, Fastmarkets has heard.
October 21, 2020 02:01 PM
 · 
Miranda Song
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed