Webinar Replay: Addressing risks in the European and US battery and EV markets
Watch our webinar replay below where we cover:
• Expected supply and demand balances for different battery materials
• The different global and regional realities as supply chains become more regional in nature
• The battery cost challenge and what that may mean for mass EV adoption
• The apparent conflict between ESG and commercial priorities
• Scenarios that can mitigate supply and price risk and unleash the full potential of the European and US markets
Our webinar host and speakers:
Dan Klein, Executive Vice President, Analytics
Will Adams, Head of BRM and Base Metals
Amy Bennett, Principal Consultant, BRM
Jordan Roberts, Analyst, BRM
Muthu Krishna, Battery Cost Modeler
Rob Searle, Analyst, BRM
