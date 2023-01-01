This webinar will look across the key segments of the battery materials market. Our expert panel will dive into each key battery raw material: lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. They will also address the future of battery recycling and black mass, the electric vehicle (EV) market’s impact on copper and the cost breakdown and outlook for EV batteries.

What you can expect from the webinar:

· Outlooks and forecasts for key battery materials

· A look into the future of battery recycling

· A forecast and breakdown of the components and costs of an EV cell

· Current market drivers and the impact of recent government policies

· An outlook for EV battery growth, including supply and demand dynamics

We will answer key questions about:

· The scarcity of lithium and other key battery materials

· Whether the current lithium price dip will continue and for how long

· The current macroeconomic environment

· Demand for battery materials

· Availability of battery materials outside of China

· Nearshoring supply chains to maintain a readily available and local supply