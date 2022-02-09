Contact Us Login

Iron ore

High-grade iron ore and the future of greener steelmaking

Iron ore is one of the most important steelmaking ingredients used by steelmakers across the globe. With the growing importance of green steel production pressurizing the steel market to decarbonize, the outlook for the iron ore market is evolving quickly to favor higher grades like the 65%.

Our team of experts provides global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces influencing the iron ore market, and how to respond.

What’s happening in the iron ore markets?

Long steel. Reinforcing steel bar for construction
Rebar futures slide after China announces ‘supervisory’ role in iron ore market
A sudden downturn in rebar futures on the SHFE put pressure on spot prices on Wednesday February 9, after a slump in iron ore futures was sparked by news that the Chinese authorities plan to strictly supervise speculation about the iron ore market
February 09, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
Jessica Zong
Steelmaking hot strip mill
Traditional blast furnace-based steelmakers need to adapt to remain relevant - Gunung Capital
Traditional blast furnace-based steelmakers will need to adapt quickly to the burgeoning decarbonization movement in Asia to remain relevant, Gunung Capital managing partner Kelvin Fu told Fastmarkets in an interview
February 08, 2022 10:10 AM
 · 
Alex Theo
Detail iron ore
Correction to pricing rationale of Fastmarkets’ Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines
Fastmarkets has corrected the pricing rational for MB-IRO-0144 Iron ore 62% Fe low-alumina fines, cfr Qingdao, which was published incorrectly on Thursday February 3 due to an input error
February 04, 2022 10:28 AM

How can we help?
Products
Price data
A trusted reflection of the iron ore markets, even at their most volatile.
November 12, 2021 10:20 PM
Products
News and market analysis
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the iron ore markets all over the world.
November 18, 2021 03:40 AM
Products
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand supply and demand dynamics, price changes and what the future might look like for iron ore markets.
November 22, 2021 02:22 AM

