Iron ore
Iron ore is one of the most important steelmaking ingredients used by steelmakers across the globe. With the growing importance of green steel production pressurizing the steel market to decarbonize, the outlook for the iron ore market is evolving quickly to favor higher grades like the 65%.
Our team of experts provides global and local data-driven insights, prices, forecasts and market news to help you make sense of the forces influencing the iron ore market, and how to respond.
Get the latest iron ore news and analysis
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.