As the energy transition lead at Fastmarkets, Patricia Pinter is responsible for the commercial success of the new suite of battery materials market intelligence solutions designed for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage systems (ESS) markets. She engages with new and existing customers to ensure that Fastmarkets is providing relevant prices, insights and analytics that address customers’ challenges and she aims to help customers to extract value from these solutions. Patricia works closely with sales and product to ensure Fastmarkets is developing market-leading offerings for the fast-evolving EV and ESS value chains.

Patricia joins Fastmarkets from S&P Global Commodity Insights, where she worked as an energy transition price specialist covering the renewable energy certificates market. During her time at S&P Global, she also worked with carbon credits, biomethane and hydrogen markets. Prior to S&P Global, Patricia worked as a geoscientist consultant providing technical expertise to oil and gas exploration companies worldwide.

Patrica holds a PhD in Petroleum Geology from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and BSc in Geology from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.