As the product director for Fastmarkets, Peter Fitzmaurice is responsible for research and analytics and leads the product development for this portfolio. Peter has a particular interest in battery raw materials and is further developing a new portfolio of products in the renewable energy space. Peter was the commercial manager leading the evolution of Fastmarkets’ battery raw materials offering in recent years, including launching the Battery Raw Material Tracker and developing the lithium benchmark plan that led to Fastmarkets’ nomination as partners by the London Metal Exchange to launch the first lithium futures contract.

Peter was previously head of product management for International Chemical Information Services (ICIS), providers of price reporting, news and analytics for global energy, chemical and fertilizer markets. Peter has an extensive background in B2B information and intelligence services related to commodity trade and logistic markets.

Peter is a graduate of the University of Birmingham and also holds an M.A. in strategic market planning.