Peter Hannah

Fastmarkets’ 62% Fe iron ore fines index just experienced its most volatile week on record: a biggest-ever daily gain of $18.31 on Monday May 10 came before a new high of $237.57 per tonne on May 12, followed by a record daily loss of $28.78 on May 14.
Fastmarkets is proposing to launch a weekly iron ore pellet premium index to reflect the spot premium that “tier one” pellets achieve to its 65% Fe fines index on a cfr China basis. This would replace its existing implied pellet premium, which would be subsequently discontinued.