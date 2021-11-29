Contact Us Login

Peter Hannah

Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
Why the lithium market needs to take a leap of faith on pricing
Fastmarkets index manager Peter Hannah asks the question, “which lithium prices best reflect market condition?” and explores the value of spot price
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets implements non-material wording updates to its Metals & Mining assessment methodology
Following a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets is updating the wording of its Metals & Mining assessment methodologies to provide greater clarity around how its prices are determined.
September 01, 2021 08:35 AM
Iron ore’s most volatile week: How we got here and what comes next
Fastmarkets’ 62% Fe iron ore fines index just experienced its most volatile week on record: a biggest-ever daily gain of $18.31 on Monday May 10 came before a new high of $237.57 per tonne on May 12, followed by a record daily loss of $28.78 on May 14.
May 18, 2021 03:11 PM
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of spot 65% Fe iron ore pellet premium index quoted over 65% Fe fines
Fastmarkets will, on Friday May 7, launch a new weekly price index for the premium that high-quality 65% Fe blast furnace grade iron ore pellet commands on a spot basis above the 65% Fe Fines index.
May 05, 2021 08:40 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Impurity range amendments for 65% Fe iron ore blast furnace pellet index
Fastmarkets is adjusting the impurity ranges for its 65% Fe iron ore blast furnace pellet index from Friday May 7.
May 05, 2021 03:19 AM
PRICING NOTICE: End of open consultation on iron ore index methodologies
Fastmarkets opened a consultation on January 29, 2020, inviting feedback on its iron ore index methodologies in line with our annual methodology review process.
April 05, 2021 07:08 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend iron ore blast furnace pellet index specifications
Fastmarkets is proposing amendments to the specifications of its index for iron ore 65% Fe blast furnace pellet, cfr Qingdao, $/tonne (MBIOI-PT).
April 05, 2021 07:07 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to refine methodology for inclusion of floating price data in iron ore indices
Fastmarkets is proposing adjustments to its iron ore index methodologies to increase the transparency and predictability of its process for incorporating “floating price” information.
April 05, 2021 07:06 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch standalone iron ore pellet premium index
Fastmarkets is proposing to launch a weekly iron ore pellet premium index to reflect the spot premium that “tier one” pellets achieve to its 65% Fe fines index on a cfr China basis. This would replace its existing implied pellet premium, which would be subsequently discontinued.
March 03, 2021 06:32 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on iron ore indices
Fastmarkets MB is inviting feedback on its iron ore indices, as part of its annual methodology review, in compliance with Iosco principles for price reporting agencies (PRAs).
January 29, 2021 12:03 AM
