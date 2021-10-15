Methodology and compliance

Being clear about our price assessment and index process is important. You can be confident that our pricing process is impartial, market-reflective and market-aligned.

Our methodology aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks including:

BMR authorization

Fastmarkets’ benchmark administrator in Finland - Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) – is authorized to administer Fastmarkets’ benchmarks in accordance with article 34 of the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). It is supervised by the Finnish regulator FIN-FSA and listed on the ESMA register of benchmark administrators.

About Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy

