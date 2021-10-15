Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Policies

Methodology and compliance

Being clear about our price assessment and index process is important. You can be confident that our pricing process is impartial, market-reflective and market-aligned.

Our methodology aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks including:

BMR authorization

Fastmarkets’ benchmark administrator in Finland - Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) – is authorized to administer Fastmarkets’ benchmarks in accordance with article 34 of the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). It is supervised by the Finnish regulator FIN-FSA and listed on the ESMA register of benchmark administrators.

About Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy

Rigorous pricing procedure: Our price reporters are required to follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance.

Independent market perspective: We continually develop and review our methodologies in consultation with industry participants. Our aim is to adopt product specifications, trading terms, conditions or other factors that reflect and are representative of typical working practices in the industry.

Confidential market connections: Markets are assessed by experienced price reporters each day, via phone calls, emails, texts, etc to a wide variety of market participants on both the buy and sell sides of the market. All communications of price, assessments, contract details and all other information are classified and never shared with third parties.

We pride ourselves in being honest with our clients about how we assess our prices, so we publish every single methodology and price specification that our pricing teams use.

Policies Image Pl

Our core methodology and expertise that has defined us for more than 130 years will be continued into the new era as Fastmarkets.

View our forest products methodologies here

Fastmarkets agriculture methodologies and price specifications
Wheat fob Germany - Methodology and prices specifications

View our metals and mining methodologies here

Fastmarkets MB - Methodologies and price specifications
Ferrous - Methodology and price specification
Non-ferrous - Methodology and price specification
Fastmarkets Indices
Alumina Indices - Methodology and price specification
China HRC & Rebar Indices - Methodology and price specifications
Chrome Ore Index - Methodology and price specifications
Cobalt Hydroxide Index - Methodology and price specification
Coking Coal Indices - Methodology and price specification
CIS Billet Index - Methodology and price specification
Copper Concentrates Index - Methodology and price specification
European HRC Index
Ferrous Scrap Indices - Methodology and price specification
Iron Ore Index - Methodology and price specification
Manganese Ore Index - Methodology and price specification
Fastmarkets AMM Indices
Midwest HRC Indices - Methodology and price specification
Ferrous Scrap Indices - Methodology and price specification
US Midwest Ferrous Scrap Indices- Methodology and price specification
Fastmarkets Price Assessments
Fastmarkets MB Price Assessments
Aluminium P1020 - Methodology and price specification
Aluminium P1020 spot cif bi-weekly main Japanese ports - Methodology and price specification
Aluminium P1020 cif quarterly main Japanese ports - Methodology and price specification
Aluminium Low-Carbon Differential - Methodology and Price Specification
Europe and US Secondary Aluminium - Methodology and Price Specification
Cobalt - Methodology and price specification
Copper Cathode - Methodology and price specification
Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), cfr main port Taiwan - Methodology and price specification
Graphite - Methodology and price specification
Lithium - Methodology and price specification
Steel Tube & Pipe - Methodology and price specification
Shanghai Base Metals Physical Arbitrage - Methodology
Fastmarkets AMM Price Assessments
Ferrous Scrap - Methodology and price specification
Non-ferrous Scrap - Methodology and price specification
Non-Ferrous Metals - Methodology and price specification
Steel - Methodology and price specification
Fastmarkets IM Price Assessment
Industrial Minerals - Methodology and price specifications

Questions?

If you have questions about our pricing process, contact our pricing team at pricing@fastmarkets.com

View our Methodology Review and Change Consultation Process, here

View our Data Submitter Policy, here

View our Corrections and New Pricing Launch Procedures, here

View our Complaint policy, here

View our Code of Conduct, here

Fastmarkets pricing holidays can be viewed here

Fastmarkets Metals Pricing notices can be viewed here

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed