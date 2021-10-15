Policies
Being clear about our price assessment and index process is important. You can be confident that our pricing process is impartial, market-reflective and market-aligned.
Our methodology aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks including:
BMR authorization
Fastmarkets’ benchmark administrator in Finland - Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) – is authorized to administer Fastmarkets’ benchmarks in accordance with article 34 of the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). It is supervised by the Finnish regulator FIN-FSA and listed on the ESMA register of benchmark administrators.
Rigorous pricing procedure: Our price reporters are required to follow robust pricing procedures, clearly defined methodologies and price specifications during their market reporting and pricing sessions. All calculations or assessments are verified through our integrated peer review system, to guarantee unrivaled quality control and compliance.
Independent market perspective: We continually develop and review our methodologies in consultation with industry participants. Our aim is to adopt product specifications, trading terms, conditions or other factors that reflect and are representative of typical working practices in the industry.
Confidential market connections: Markets are assessed by experienced price reporters each day, via phone calls, emails, texts, etc to a wide variety of market participants on both the buy and sell sides of the market. All communications of price, assessments, contract details and all other information are classified and never shared with third parties.
We pride ourselves in being honest with our clients about how we assess our prices, so we publish every single methodology and price specification that our pricing teams use.
Our core methodology and expertise that has defined us for more than 130 years will be continued into the new era as Fastmarkets.
View our forest products methodologies here
|Fastmarkets agriculture methodologies and price specifications
|Wheat fob Germany - Methodology and prices specifications
View our metals and mining methodologies here
Questions?
If you have questions about our pricing process, contact our pricing team at pricing@fastmarkets.com
View our Methodology Review and Change Consultation Process, here
View our Data Submitter Policy, here
View our Corrections and New Pricing Launch Procedures, here
View our Complaint policy, here
View our Code of Conduct, here
Fastmarkets pricing holidays can be viewed here
Fastmarkets Metals Pricing notices can be viewed here