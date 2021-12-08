Fastmarkets MB has corrected its weekly ferro-chrome benchmark indicator, which was published incorrectly on Tuesday December 7 because of a technical issue
Fastmarkets today, Thursday April 1, launches two new reference prices: nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne; and nickel sulfate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne.
The Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule is below.
After a three-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of two battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices to daily from weekly, with the first daily prices assessed on Wednesday, December 1
A reminder of Fastmarkets base metals pricing and coverage during the Christmas period.
View the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022.
Fastmarkets has corrected the pricing rationale for its fob Australia alumina index (MB-ALU-0002), which was published incorrectly on Wednesday December 8 due to a reporter error.