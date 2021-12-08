Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to weekly ferro-chrome benchmark indicator
Fastmarkets MB has corrected its weekly ferro-chrome benchmark indicator, which was published incorrectly on Tuesday December 7 because of a technical issue
December 08, 2021 07:34 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets launches nickel sulfate reference prices
Fastmarkets today, Thursday April 1, launches two new reference prices: nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne; and nickel sulfate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne.
April 01, 2021 05:00 AM
Juliet Walsh
PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2020
The Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule is below.
December 16, 2020 01:33 PM
Lithium mica lepidolite, red lithium tourmaline elbaite and brownish lithium mineral spodumene
Fastmarkets amends specs of battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices
After a three-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of two battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices to daily from weekly, with the first daily prices assessed on Wednesday, December 1
December 01, 2021 08:50 AM
Susan Zou
PRICING NOTICE: Base metals pricing, coverage over holiday period
A reminder of Fastmarkets base metals pricing and coverage during the Christmas period.
December 09, 2020 03:50 PM
PRICING NOTICE: Holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022
View the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule for 2021-2022.
January 04, 2021 09:51 AM
Correction to pricing rationale of Fastmarkets’ fob Australia alumina index
Fastmarkets has corrected the pricing rationale for its fob Australia alumina index (MB-ALU-0002), which was published incorrectly on Wednesday December 8 due to a reporter error.
December 09, 2021 04:53 AM
