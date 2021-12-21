Contact Us Login

Pulp and paper price volatility, transport disruption and M&As close the year

Forest products market showcases a price record-breaking year in nearly every grade

Global record price highs were reported in nearly every forest products grade in 2021. For pulp, northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) prices in China hit an all-time high of $1,000 per tonne on a net delivered basis in May. Other regions, including the US and Europe, followed suit in the summer. Now pulp futures may be spurring on price increases again.

E-commerce continues to promote strong box demand globally. North American box makers struggle to hire enough workers for the plant floor. Box plants around the world are challenged to get supply in time to fulfill orders while supply chain disruptions persist.

Those shipping challenges and soaring freight rates continue to plague the pulp and paper supply chain and feed into higher prices.

