Pulp and paper price volatility, transport disruption and M&As close the year
Forest products market showcases a price record-breaking year in nearly every grade
Global record price highs were reported in nearly every forest products grade in 2021. For pulp, northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) prices in China hit an all-time high of $1,000 per tonne on a net delivered basis in May. Other regions, including the US and Europe, followed suit in the summer. Now pulp futures may be spurring on price increases again.
E-commerce continues to promote strong box demand globally. North American box makers struggle to hire enough workers for the plant floor. Box plants around the world are challenged to get supply in time to fulfill orders while supply chain disruptions persist.
Those shipping challenges and soaring freight rates continue to plague the pulp and paper supply chain and feed into higher prices.
Constant shipping delays disrupt Chinese pulp market supply
December 21, 2021 08:47 AM ·
An interview with Francisco Ruiz-Tagle, CEO of CMPC
December 21, 2021 05:03 AM ·
No breathing room, supply chain strains overwhelm box makers with buyer orders
December 15, 2021 10:00 AM ·
Shortages and delays still plague a disrupted forest products supply chain
December 08, 2021 09:28 AM
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM ·
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
October 11, 2021 04:02 PM
Low inventories and transport issues plague major markets and cause hikes in September
October 04, 2021 04:01 PM
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
September 27, 2021 04:01 PM
Producers have announced aggressive plans for more than 30 million tonnes of pulp capacity
September 16, 2021 02:03 PM