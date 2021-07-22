A new wave of frost raises concerns for the state of the corn market in Brazil.
Fastmarkets will, on Wednesday March 17, launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
Soybeans delivered into China are trading at a theoretical discount to the origin price as a fall-off in futures over the...
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
The premium of Brazilian soyoil over Argentine soyoil collapsed this week after the Brazilian government...
Soybean stocks level in China fell for the fourth consecutive week to hit the lowest level since mid-May last year as delays of...
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
Turkey’s state grain buyer issued a late-notice buy tender to secure 400,000 mt of wheat for January shipment, an official...