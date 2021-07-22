Contact Us Login

Brazil safrinha output estimate
Historic crop loss expected as new frosts hit Brazilian corn areas
A new wave of frost raises concerns for the state of the corn market in Brazil.
July 22, 2021 05:00 PM
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets will, on Wednesday March 17, launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 12, 2021 11:35 AM
Ewa Manthey
OPINION: China demand to lift corn futures into 2021
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
October 19, 2020 02:12 PM
Terry Reilly
Argentina’s Jan-Oct corn exports hit 34.5m mt record: chamber
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
December 03, 2020 07:27 PM
Juan Pedro Tomas
CFR China soybeans trade at below netback cost as traders hit bids
Soybeans delivered into China are trading at a theoretical discount to the origin price as a fall-off in futures over the...
December 04, 2020 01:10 PM
Johnny Huang
Ukraine’s corn exporters boost FOB offers as futures shed 3%
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
October 28, 2020 05:10 PM
Masha Belikova
Brazil’s soyoil premium over Arg. collapses on shortage, bio policy
The premium of Brazilian soyoil over Argentine soyoil collapsed this week after the Brazilian government...
November 19, 2020 02:54 PM
Rei Geyssens
China soybean stocks at 10-mth low as Brazilian cargo delays weigh
Soybean stocks level in China fell for the fourth consecutive week to hit the lowest level since mid-May last year as delays of...
April 01, 2021 11:18 AM
Johnny Huang
ANALYSIS: Fears mount over South American corn supply crunch
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
October 16, 2020 05:12 PM
Thomas Hughes
Turkey’s TMO tenders for 400k mt of wheat shipped in January
Turkey’s state grain buyer issued a late-notice buy tender to secure 400,000 mt of wheat for January shipment, an official...
November 30, 2020 02:11 PM
Veronika Prykhodko
