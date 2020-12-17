Contact Us Login

FAO calls for $40m funding to fight latest locust outbreaks
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned of a repeat of last yearвЂ™s costly...
December 17, 2020 03:28 PM
 · 
Tom Houghton
South America corn woes reopen Vietnam’s origin options
Surging corn prices in key South American export hubs have forced VietnamвЂ™s corn suppliers to seek other origins, potentially...
October 22, 2020 05:22 PM
 · 
Veronika Prykhodko
Container cargo freight ship with working crane bridge discharge at container terminal, Aerial top view container ship at deep sea port.
Freight rates slightly higher on Chinese port congestions
Freight rates for dry bulk commodities lifted for the second consecutive week in most routes monitored by Agricensus...
September 22, 2021 12:44 AM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
SOUTH ASIA STEEL SCRAP: Prices surge on tight material supply
The price of shredded steel scrap imported into India and Pakistan moved up on Friday November 6 as a result of tight material supply, sources have told Fastmarkets.
November 06, 2020 06:08 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
SSS 2020: India steel growth rate to continue rise but 2030 output forecast unlikely - Tata Steel
India will miss its forecast steel targets in 2030, but the sector should continue to grow on increased government spending, Tata Steel chief executive T.V. Narendran said during Fastmarkets Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference on October 26-28
October 28, 2020 01:25 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Glencore coal assets head Nagle to become new CEO, Glasenberg to step down in 6 months
Gary Nagle will become the new chief executive officer of Glencore when Ivan Glasenberg retires during the first half of 2021, the company said on Friday December 4.
December 04, 2020 02:41 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
worldsteel-statistics-2021-03-24.jpg
Global crude steel output up 4% in February - Worldsteel
Total crude steel output across 64 major producer countries was 150.2 million tonnes in February 2021, down by 8% month on month but up by 4% from February 2020, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) said on March 23.
March 24, 2021 10:25 AM
 · 
Alice Li
Olympic Steel_Steel Coils_08.JPG
UAE’s Dana Steel resumes HDG production
United Arab Emirates-based Dana Steel resumed hot-dipped galvanized coil production at its Dubai facility in June, company chief executive officer Ankur Dana told Fastmarkets this week.
July 01, 2021 09:59 AM
 · 
Serife Durmus
China ramps up US buying: soybean and corn prices surge, Fastmarkets Agricensus
China’s phase one agriculture buying brings out the bulls, but can logistics cope?
Soybean and corn export volumes test port capacity and force competition for finite logistics.
October 13, 2020 12:12 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
supercalendered-sc-and-lightweight-coated-lwc-paper-prices-cmsflow-570px-1.png
European magazine paper prices increase sharply
Producers actions to reduce losses raise raw material costs, the market now braces for Q4 hikes
August 26, 2021 04:39 PM
