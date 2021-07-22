Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Brazil safrinha output estimate
Historic crop loss expected as new frosts hit Brazilian corn areas
A new wave of frost raises concerns for the state of the corn market in Brazil.
July 22, 2021 05:00 PM
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets will, on Wednesday March 17, launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 12, 2021 11:35 AM
 · 
Ewa Manthey
OPINION: China demand to lift corn futures into 2021
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
October 19, 2020 02:12 PM
 · 
Terry Reilly
Ukraine’s corn exporters boost FOB offers as futures shed 3%
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
October 28, 2020 05:10 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
ANALYSIS: Fears mount over South American corn supply crunch
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
October 16, 2020 05:12 PM
 · 
Thomas Hughes
Arg. corn trade to guarantee domestic supply in bid to restart exports
ArgentinaвЂ™s farming sector has offered an olive branch to the national government in a bid to cool mounting tensions around...
January 08, 2021 08:44 AM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
China’s вЂcorn diplomacy’ ushers in Biden era, Phase One anniversary
FridayвЂ™s confirmation that China had booked 2.1 million mt of US corn from the 2020/21 marketing year was among the more...
January 29, 2021 04:36 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Soy field in early morning. Soy agriculture
Toll deals secure stricken crusher Vicentin’s return to full capacity
Troubled Argentine crusher Vicentin has returned to full production at its soybean crushing plant at San Lorenzo for the first time...
March 17, 2021 06:35 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
US corn outlook вЂvery concerning’ as drought adds to planting woe
US-based analysts have cited another reason for the surprise shortfall in the expected planted area of corn, with some...
April 12, 2021 04:47 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Turkey widens wheat tender terms as prices keep rising
TurkeyвЂ™s state grain importer again widened the terms of an upcoming wheat tender, its second change to the terms...
January 20, 2021 03:05 PM
 · 
Tom Houghton
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed