Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Soy field in early morning. Soy agriculture
China imports 73% of record Brazilian soybean exports in April
Some 73% of the all-time record 17.4 million mt of soybeans exported from Brazil in April were bound to China, with the...
May 06, 2021 04:25 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
SOUTH ASIA STEEL SCRAP: Prices surge on tight material supply
The price of shredded steel scrap imported into India and Pakistan moved up on Friday November 6 as a result of tight material supply, sources have told Fastmarkets.
November 06, 2020 06:08 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
steel-scrap-wrap-2020-11-13.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Strong finished steel demand, limited supply boost prices
Improving demand for finished and semi-finished steel products across the major outlets has increased scrap prices in the major markets over the week to Friday November 13.
November 13, 2020 06:42 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
TAIWAN STEEL SCRAP: Buyers fail to keep prices stable after increases in Turkey
Import scrap buyers in Taiwan failed to keep prices stable in the week to Friday October 23 after the bellwether market in Turkey reported price increases, sources said.
October 23, 2020 11:25 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
SSS 2020: Four things we learned about European steel
Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online event started on Monday October 26. Here are four things that we learnt during the European Steel Panel on the first day of the forum.
October 27, 2020 02:25 PM
 · 
Julia Bolotova
eu-hrc-wrap-2020-10-26.jpg
EUROPE HRC WRAP: Domestic prices stable, mills to seek price rises
Domestic prices for steel hot-rolled coil across Europe were fairly stable over the week to Friday October 23, but the mills were expected to increase their spot-market offer prices soon.
October 26, 2020 06:05 PM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
US hot-rolled coil index nears $780/t; EAF mill targets $840/t
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have surged on confirmed buying activity and incredibly thin spot availability, prompting at least one electric-arc furnace (EAF) coil producer to quietly communicate a base price increase to customers, Fastmarkets has learned.
November 23, 2020 11:45 PM
 · 
Patrick Fitzgerald
SOUTH ASIA STEEL SCRAP: Shredded crosses $400/t mark
The price of shredded steel scrap imported into India and Pakistan crossed $400 per tonne on Friday December 11 as a result of high international prices and tight shipping availability, sources told Fastmarkets.
December 11, 2020 05:35 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
BANGLADESH STEEL SCRAP: Mills book raft of bulk cargoes, prices inch down
Mills in Bangladesh purchased three bulk cargoes in the last week, with prices easing gently, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday January 14.
January 14, 2021 06:05 PM
 · 
Lee Allen
european-steel-prices-2008-2020-18-01-2021.jpg
2021 PREVIEW: With steeply rising prices, is the EU steel industry set for a 2008-style crash?
After a rapid rise of domestic steel prices across Europe in the second half of 2020, market sources have been voicing concerns that the situation will echo the scenario in 2008 of a price spike quickly followed by a sharp fall.
January 18, 2021 12:19 AM
 · 
Alexander Kershaw
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed