The price of shredded steel scrap imported into India and Pakistan moved up on Friday November 6 as a result of tight material supply, sources have told Fastmarkets.
Improving demand for finished and semi-finished steel products across the major outlets has increased scrap prices in the major markets over the week to Friday November 13.
Import scrap buyers in Taiwan failed to keep prices stable in the week to Friday October 23 after the bellwether market in Turkey reported price increases, sources said.
Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online event started on Monday October 26. Here are four things that we learnt during the European Steel Panel on the first day of the forum.
Domestic prices for steel hot-rolled coil across Europe were fairly stable over the week to Friday October 23, but the mills were expected to increase their spot-market offer prices soon.
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have surged on confirmed buying activity and incredibly thin spot availability, prompting at least one electric-arc furnace (EAF) coil producer to quietly communicate a base price increase to customers, Fastmarkets has learned.
The price of shredded steel scrap imported into India and Pakistan crossed $400 per tonne on Friday December 11 as a result of high international prices and tight shipping availability, sources told Fastmarkets.
Mills in Bangladesh purchased three bulk cargoes in the last week, with prices easing gently, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday January 14.
After a rapid rise of domestic steel prices across Europe in the second half of 2020, market sources have been voicing concerns that the situation will echo the scenario in 2008 of a price spike quickly followed by a sharp fall.