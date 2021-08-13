Contact Us Login

Renato Rostás

Related articles
Escondida strike averted after union, BHP extend mediation to sign deal
The union at Escondida and BHP, the Chilean copper mine’s majority shareholder and operator, have agreed to extend wage negotiations until Friday August 13, so a deal can be signed and a strike averted.
August 13, 2021 03:36 PM
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
PEOPLE MOVES: Brazilian aluminium group appoints Donas first woman president
Brazilian aluminium association Abal has appointed a woman as executive president for the first time, with Janaina Donas taking over the role previously held by Milton Rego after a seven-month recruitment process, the group said on Thursday August 5.
August 05, 2021 07:58 PM
iron ore site reclaimer
Brazil’s CSN secures $350mln funding for expansion of Casa de Pedra iron ore mine
Brazilian iron ore and flat steel producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) has secured funding for the expansion of its Casa de Pedra mine at Congonhas in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the company said on Wednesday May 12.
May 12, 2021 03:52 PM
Brazil’s flat steel producers to increase May prices by 10-18%
Brazilian flat steel producers are poised to raise domestic prices by 10-18% in May, due to rising global steel and raw materials values, along with resilient local demand, market participants told Fastmarkets this week.
April 30, 2021 04:25 PM
Peru’s copper, zinc output down in January amid Antamina drop
Peruvian copper and zinc production fell year on year in January, partially erasing the recovery seen in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data published by the ministry of energy and mines, Minem, on Thursday March 11.
March 11, 2021 01:28 PM
Chile copper production down 0.7% year on year in January
Chile produced 457,100 tonnes of copper in January, down by 0.7% from 460,100 tonnes in the same month in 2020, the Chilean copper commission, Cochilco, said on Tuesday March 2.
March 02, 2021 05:46 PM
Peru’s copper output falls in December; zinc production up again
Peru reported a year-on-year decrease in copper production for the second month in a row in December, while zinc output continued to recover, according to the latest data from the country’s Ministry of Energy & Mines (Minem).
February 08, 2021 03:18 PM
Codelco to begin $1.38bln Rajo Inca expansion project at Salvador copper mine
Chilean copper producer Codelco is to go ahead with the $1.38-billion Rajo Inca expansion project at its Salvador mine, the state-owned company said on Tuesday January 5.
January 05, 2021 05:17 PM
Chile’s copper production drops 0.8% in September on Escondida shortfall
Chilean copper production was 0.8% lower year on year in September due to lower output from Escondida, the country’s copper commission, Cochilco, said on Tuesday November 3.
November 03, 2020 04:58 PM
