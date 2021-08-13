Renato Rostás

The union at Escondida and BHP, the Chilean copper mine’s majority shareholder and operator, have agreed to extend wage negotiations until Friday August 13, so a deal can be signed and a strike averted.
Brazilian aluminium association Abal has appointed a woman as executive president for the first time, with Janaina Donas taking over the role previously held by Milton Rego after a seven-month recruitment process, the group said on Thursday August 5.
Brazilian iron ore and flat steel producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) has secured funding for the expansion of its Casa de Pedra mine at Congonhas in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the company said on Wednesday May 12.
Brazilian flat steel producers are poised to raise domestic prices by 10-18% in May, due to rising global steel and raw materials values, along with resilient local demand, market participants told Fastmarkets this week.
Peruvian copper and zinc production fell year on year in January, partially erasing the recovery seen in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data published by the ministry of energy and mines, Minem, on Thursday March 11.
Peru reported a year-on-year decrease in copper production for the second month in a row in December, while zinc output continued to recover, according to the latest data from the country’s Ministry of Energy & Mines (Minem).