Sally Zhang

Global commodity prices are expected to stay high in the short term and China will continue to take measures to ensure supplies and stabilize prices, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday August 16.
Nickel briquette has steadily become a more favored choice of feedstock for Chinese battery-grade nickel sulfate producers in recent months, resulting in a notable pick-up in spot trading activity for the former.
Fastmarkets has updated its formula for calculating the daily physical nickel arbitrage in Shanghai, after China announced it would lower the import tax on certain non-alloyed nickel from 2% to 1%, from January 1, 2021.