Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Steel events

Fastmarkets’ steel events provide insights-rich, immersive experiences for current and future market participants to learn, debate and network with the people that matter in the industry

Our events focus on the critical issues of the day whether that is working through the real impact of decarbonization, infrastructure investments and the resultant demand from construction across the globe, or government policy and tariffs affecting trade. Our steel events are designed to keep you informed and give you the best opportunity to network and trade with those shaping and making the steel markets.

Get ready for the next conference with our latest industry insights
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Green transition. Aerial view of a train driving through a forest.
Middle East steel going green
Green steel production in the Middle East gets a new lease of life as the region injects funding into growing the green economy
December 07, 2021 12:16 PM
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
US steel industry needs more unity
Lourenco Goncalves cuts through the noise to address how US steel producers can successfully approach sustainability, supply chain pressures and remain competitive
December 07, 2021 08:06 AM
 · 
Mark Burgess
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed