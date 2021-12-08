Steel events
Fastmarkets’ steel events provide insights-rich, immersive experiences for current and future market participants to learn, debate and network with the people that matter in the industry
Our events focus on the critical issues of the day whether that is working through the real impact of decarbonization, infrastructure investments and the resultant demand from construction across the globe, or government policy and tariffs affecting trade. Our steel events are designed to keep you informed and give you the best opportunity to network and trade with those shaping and making the steel markets.
Get ready for the next conference with our latest industry insights
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
Green steel production in the Middle East gets a new lease of life as the region injects funding into growing the green economy
Lourenco Goncalves cuts through the noise to address how US steel producers can successfully approach sustainability, supply chain pressures and remain competitive