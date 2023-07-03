Methodology Contact us Login

Hides and leather market trends webinar
Watch the recording to learn more about the hides and leather challenges affecting the market today
July 3, 2023
European sack kraft paper outlook 2023
Watch the on-demand webinar from Fastmarkets on the outlook for European sack kraft paper with our expert, Camila Jaramillo
June 27, 2023
Key takeaways from the Fastmarkets BRM global outlook webinar
We look at some key predictions for the battery materials market from our recent global outlook webinar. Register to access the webinar recording for free
June 13, 2023
the Fastmarkets team
Battery raw materials global outlook webinar 2023
Watch the recording to learn more about the outlook and forecast for key battery materials
May 25, 2023
What does the future look like for the North American housing market?
Access the replay and read five key takeaways from our recent webinar ‘Housing at a crossroads: Why near-term pain could be short lived’
April 12, 2023
Do we have the battery materials to meet the demand of the future?
Access the replay and read the five key takeaways from our recent webinar ‘Addressing risks in the European and US battery and EV markets’
November 30, 2022
