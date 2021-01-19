Covid-19 appears to have claimed another casualty: the London Metal Exchange ring trading floor.
With just 35 days remaining until the United Kingdom withdraws from the European Union, the country’s potential departure from the EU single market could see its domestic aluminium scrap market face business-critical trade barriers that, according to market participants, would send the UK’s scrap industry hurtling backwards.
China’s steel mills look elsewhere for contractual supplies after ‘unpredictable politics’ disrupts flow of Australian coking coal
China’s “unpredictable political moves” in relation to coking coal from Australia has driven some Chinese steel mills to increase their contractual supplies of the steelmaking raw material from elsewhere, sources told Fastmarkets this week.
Asia will soon be hit by a “steel tsunami”, a veteran trader in Vietnam told Fastmarkets recently, with a combination of factors expected to keep prices high into the second and third quarters of 2021.
Iron ore plays a critical role in decarbonizing steelmaking. What does greener steel mean for global iron ore markets? And what part will China play in driving change? Our global steel and iron experts weigh in.
It has been almost one year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and global economies are still recovering from the fallout. Fastmarkets analyzes the effects of the pandemic on global cobalt supply and trade flows.
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
US steel scrap sellers have been locked in negotiations for sales to China this week amid a continued drop in global prices, industry sources told Fastmarkets.
India is stepping back from importing ferrous scrap and aiming to become a more self-sufficient steelmaker. But what issues led to this change of tactics and how will it affect global scrap trade flows? Fastmarkets investigates.
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.