HOTTER ON METALS: Covid-19 to kill the LME ring
Covid-19 appears to have claimed another casualty: the London Metal Exchange ring trading floor.
January 19, 2021 02:06 PM
Andrea Hotter
No-deal Brexit would cripple domestic UK aluminium scrap market, participants say
With just 35 days remaining until the United Kingdom withdraws from the European Union, the country’s potential departure from the EU single market could see its domestic aluminium scrap market face business-critical trade barriers that, according to market participants, would send the UK’s scrap industry hurtling backwards.
November 27, 2020 12:10 AM
Hassan Butt
Steel mills
China’s steel mills look elsewhere for contractual supplies after ‘unpredictable politics’ disrupts flow of Australian coking coal
China’s “unpredictable political moves” in relation to coking coal from Australia has driven some Chinese steel mills to increase their contractual supplies of the steelmaking raw material from elsewhere, sources told Fastmarkets this week.
February 24, 2021 11:22 AM
Alice Li
rain cloud
FOCUS: Asia to be hit by ‘steel tsunami’ very soon
Asia will soon be hit by a “steel tsunami”, a veteran trader in Vietnam told Fastmarkets recently, with a combination of factors expected to keep prices high into the second and third quarters of 2021.
March 29, 2021 11:23 AM
Alex Theo
Iron ore’s critical role in decarbonizing steelmaking
Iron ore plays a critical role in decarbonizing steelmaking. What does greener steel mean for global iron ore markets? And what part will China play in driving change? Our global steel and iron experts weigh in.
February 10, 2021 02:16 PM
covid-19-impact-on-cobalt-supply-and-demand.jpg
INFOGRAPHIC: Covid-19’s impact on cobalt supply, trade flows
It has been almost one year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and global economies are still recovering from the fallout. Fastmarkets analyzes the effects of the pandemic on global cobalt supply and trade flows.
December 02, 2020 09:21 AM
Susan Zou
RESEARCH: Key takeaways from Coaltrans Asia; what to expect for scrap, metallics demand in China
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
November 26, 2020 02:26 PM
Alistair Ramsay
China looks to US for next scrap cargoes amid resumption of imports
US steel scrap sellers have been locked in negotiations for sales to China this week amid a continued drop in global prices, industry sources told Fastmarkets.
January 27, 2021 06:28 AM
Lee Allen
FOCUS: India mulls over self-sufficient future without imported scrap
India is stepping back from importing ferrous scrap and aiming to become a more self-sufficient steelmaker. But what issues led to this change of tactics and how will it affect global scrap trade flows? Fastmarkets investigates.
April 09, 2021 08:18 AM
Carrie Bone
Soaring freight costs disrupting metals, minerals trade
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
November 12, 2020 02:50 PM
Davide Ghilotti
