Thomas Hughes

Argentina corn, soybean outlooks downgraded on rain: BAGE
ArgentinaвЂ™s 2020/21 corn and soybean crop is expected to suffer as a result of limited rainfall during the...
March 11, 2021 06:21 PM
Thomas Hughes
Arg. corn estimate kept at 46m mt as harvest begins: BAGE
ArgentinaвЂ™s corn production for the 2020/21 marketing year is set to hit 46 million mt, 5.5 million mt below the...
February 11, 2021 06:36 PM
Thomas Hughes
Mato Grosso safrinha corn planting, soybean harvest remain slow: IMEA
Last week, Mato GrossoвЂ™s soybean harvest reached just under 5% of the projected area, with the countryвЂ™s safrinha corn...
February 02, 2021 03:20 PM
Thomas Hughes
Argentina soybean planting ends, production concerns arise: BAGE
The planting of ArgentinaвЂ™s 2020/21 soybean campaign has now been completed across the whole 17.2 million ha...
January 28, 2021 06:32 PM
Thomas Hughes
Corn futures rally amid bumper China 1.36m mt purchase
A fresh USDA export sales notice indicating a large volume of sales to China sent futures rallying...
January 26, 2021 05:06 PM
Thomas Hughes
Corn, soybean futures rally on low supply, Argentina export ban
Corn futures jumped 2% and soybean futures by a steeper 4% towards TuesdayвЂ™s market close, as an ongoing dispute between...
January 05, 2021 05:13 PM
Thomas Hughes
FACTBOX: Agricultural industrial action in Argentina
In a year that has seen a number of strikes at key facilities in Argentina’s agriculture market, more have been...
December 15, 2020 04:46 PM
Thomas Hughes
CORRECTION: US ethanol output rebounds 17,000 b/d on week, stocks build
US ethanol production hit 991,000 b/d in the week ending December 4, the highest level since Covid-19 restrictions were...
December 09, 2020 04:11 PM
Thomas Hughes
Argentina soybean planting hits 19.9% as corn lags: BAGE
Argentinian farmers progressed at a brisk pace with soybean planting last week, with the volume hitting 19.9% of the...
November 12, 2020 06:24 PM
Thomas Hughes
ANALYSIS: Fears mount over South American corn supply crunch
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
October 16, 2020 05:12 PM
Thomas Hughes
