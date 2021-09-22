Thorsten Schier

The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is real and here to stay, providing fundamental support to the burgeoning lithium industry, according to panelists speaking at Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 21.
Given the impetus to grow lithium supply, the industry could learn from mistakes made by oil and gas companies during the United States’ energy independence journey, a Cowen analyst said during Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas.
Recently launched futures contracts can help mitigate significant volatility in the lithium market, but in the long term it is supply shortages that will keep buyers awake at night, according to market experts speaking at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas.
Green shoots are forming in the approach to clean steelmaking in the United States, with a new administration putting an increased emphasis on sustainability. The topic will be a key part of Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies conference, to be hosted June 21-24 in conjunction with World Steel Dynamics.
The world is looking for cleaner metallics. That has been the undeniable tenor from the steel industry for months. The United States already makes a majority of its steel via the cleaner electric-arc furnace production method, and European steelmakers have announced similar investments. In China, the government is cracking down on high-polluting steel output, and it recently announced the removal of import tariffs on clean metallics such as ferrous scrap and pig iron.