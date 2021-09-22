Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Thorsten Schier KK.PNG

Thorsten Schier

North America steel and ferrous scrap editor
Related articles
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
LITHIUM 2021: Lithium-ion battery will remain top EV solution
The lithium-ion battery will remain the dominant solution for the electric vehicle (EV) market for the foreseeable future, according to market analysts.
September 22, 2021 06:18 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
electric car
LITHIUM 2021: EV transition and Li growth ‘real': panel
The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is real and here to stay, providing fundamental support to the burgeoning lithium industry, according to panelists speaking at Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 21.
September 21, 2021 09:24 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Lithium.
LITHIUM 2021: Industry can learn from E&P mistakes
Given the impetus to grow lithium supply, the industry could learn from mistakes made by oil and gas companies during the United States’ energy independence journey, a Cowen analyst said during Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas.
September 21, 2021 09:15 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Lithium.
Futures aid volatile lithium market; supply seen as key risk
Recently launched futures contracts can help mitigate significant volatility in the lithium market, but in the long term it is supply shortages that will keep buyers awake at night, according to market experts speaking at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Markets conference 2021 in Las Vegas.
September 20, 2021 09:43 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Steel Profiles
Green steel – will US buyers ultimately pay the price?
Understanding the cost of decarbonization and its impact on steel prices and raw material costs
September 10, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Steel Success Strategies and green steel: the US perspective
Green shoots are forming in the approach to clean steelmaking in the United States, with a new administration putting an increased emphasis on sustainability. The topic will be a key part of Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies conference, to be hosted June 21-24 in conjunction with World Steel Dynamics.
June 03, 2021 02:23 AM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
SPECIAL REPORT: The push for cleaner metallics
The world is looking for cleaner metallics. That has been the undeniable tenor from the steel industry for months. The United States already makes a majority of its steel via the cleaner electric-arc furnace production method, and European steelmakers have announced similar investments. In China, the government is cracking down on high-polluting steel output, and it recently announced the removal of import tariffs on clean metallics such as ferrous scrap and pig iron.
April 28, 2021 03:03 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PRICING NOTICE: US Midwest premium publication delay
Due to a reviewer error, the publication of Fastmarkets’ aluminium P1020A premium, ddp Midwest US was delayed on Tuesday April 27.
April 27, 2021 04:28 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
US HRC index up after buyers pounce
Hot-rolled coil prices rose on Tuesday January 26 based on recent transactions for the scarce spot tons available in the United States.
January 26, 2021 10:15 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
HRC price in US steady at around $55/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States were largely steady at the start of the week, although some are questioning when the recent run in the market might end.
January 25, 2021 10:13 PM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed