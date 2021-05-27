Contact Us
Tom Houghton
Related articles
Japan books 125k mt of July Canadian, US wheat
JapanвЂ™s agriculture ministry has booked 124,620 mt of Canadian and US milling wheat for July shipment, brokers said Thursday...
May 27, 2021 01:29 PM
·
Tom Houghton
GASC books 240 kt of Romanian Aug wheat at $258 FOB, $277 CFR
EgyptвЂ™s state grain buyer has booked 240,000 mt of Romanian milling wheat for import via a tender that closed Tuesday...
May 24, 2021 05:12 PM
·
Tom Houghton
French winter crop ratings slide further: Franceagrimer
FranceвЂ™s winter cereal condition ratings continued to fall over the week as the EUвЂ™s biggest producer and exporter deals...
April 30, 2021 08:28 AM
·
Tom Houghton
Algeria tenders for May-Jun wheat as futures at 8-year high
Algeria has become the latest country on a growing list of buyers looking to import milling wheat cargoes and secure supply...
April 26, 2021 05:15 PM
·
Tom Houghton
Turkey widens wheat tender terms as prices keep rising
TurkeyвЂ™s state grain importer again widened the terms of an upcoming wheat tender, its second change to the terms...
January 20, 2021 03:05 PM
·
Tom Houghton
FAO calls for $40m funding to fight latest locust outbreaks
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned of a repeat of last yearвЂ™s costly...
December 17, 2020 03:28 PM
·
Tom Houghton
Algeria’s OAIC tenders for Dec-Jan wheat as futures jump 2%
AlgeriaвЂ™s state grain importer returned to the market on Tuesday as futures jumped following the USDA’s monthly Wasde...
November 10, 2020 06:21 PM
·
Tom Houghton
Price jumps $22/mt over month as GASC books three wheat cargoes
EgyptвЂ™s state grain importer booked three cargoes of Russian milling wheat at a tender on Friday, paying $22/mt more...
October 23, 2020 05:49 PM
·
Tom Houghton
