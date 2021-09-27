Contact Us
Veronika Prykhodko
Related articles
Ethiopia tenders for 200,000 mt milling wheat with UNOPS
The Ethiopian government, supported by an agency of the United Nations, has issued a fresh tender to secure around 200,000 mt...
September 27, 2021 11:37 AM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
Black Sea corn reaps the rewards of US, South America export woes
Asian feed importers have returned to the market to restock corn volumes, with South Korean buyers securing a total of 539,000...
September 17, 2021 05:56 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
US goods tax lifting brings a fresh origin alternative for Vietnam
Recent news on Vietnam’s potential lifting of import taxes for US agricultural goods including wheat and corn has prompted...
August 27, 2021 05:23 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
Vietnam’s meal sector eyes India GM soymeal talks amid export hopes
Vietnamese feed makers are eyeing developments in the Indian meal market and could be poised to export to the country if...
August 18, 2021 02:42 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
Vietnam’s feed margins under pressure, production down 20-30%
Local traders in Vietnam expect corn imports to fall in the second half of 2021 as another Covid-19 wave and national lockdown...
July 22, 2021 03:03 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
German farmers fear longer harvest, smaller wheat crop on freak rains
For the last few weeks, European market participants have raised concerns over pending logistics issues and delays to the...
July 20, 2021 05:22 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
Egypt’s GASC buys 180k Romanian wheat at $265.31/mt CFR
Egypt’s state grain buyer bought 180,000 mt of Romanian milling wheat in a tender announced earlier today from Ameropa and...
July 14, 2021 03:39 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
South Korea’s AT tenders for 7.6k mt of non-GMO soybeans
South KoreaвЂ™s government-based company Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp (AT) has issued an international tender to secure...
July 13, 2021 01:41 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
S. Korea’s feed importers trade wheat off against corn as prices slip
Heavy falls in corn futures have failed to stimulate buying interest from South Korea’s huge feedmaking sector, with importers...
June 16, 2021 01:04 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
Corn price falls unleash private buying from Korea’s feed sector
Tender-based buying in South Korea’s corn import market has unleashed a raft of private buying among the country’s feed...
May 14, 2021 01:16 PM
·
Veronika Prykhodko
