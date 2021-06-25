Contact Us Login

Yingchi Yang

China’s Baowu joins Xinhai and Brazil’s Vale to invest in Indonesian NPI project
China’s Baowu Steel Group has signed an agreement to jointly invest in a nickel pig iron (NPI) project in Indonesia with Brazilian miner Vale and China’s Xinhai Technology, the company announced on Thursday June 24.
June 25, 2021 10:42 AM
