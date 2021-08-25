Contact Us Login

Zihao Li

China’s Hainan Mining to invest $164 mln in 20,000-tpy lithium hydroxide plant
Shanghai-listed Hainan Mining says it will invest no more than 1.065 billion yuan ($164 million) for the construction of a 20,000-tonnes-per-year battery-grade lithium hydroxide plant in Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park in China’s Hainan province.
