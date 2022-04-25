Contact Us Login

David Becker

Risk solutions director

David Becker is the Director of The risk solutions practice at Fastmarkets, located in New York. His role is to consult and provide customers with an assessment of commodity price risk and describe ways to mitigate exposure.

David has a background in portfolio management, with a focus on the commodity sector. Before joining Fastmarkets, David worked at two investment banks and two hedge funds. He is an expert in explaining commodity hedging using over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivative products worldwide. Additionally, he has robust experience in fixed income and Foreign Exchange portfolio management. David received his bachelor of arts degree from Franklin and Marshall College.

Related articles
Calculating the right amount of risk for your business
Measuring unexpected price changes can be accomplished using a widely accepted value at risk calculation. Once you know the risks to your firm, what can you do about it? One technique is to take three specific steps to monitor and control your company’s price risks.
April 25, 2022
 · 
David Becker
A designer’s guide to hedging leather prices
David Becker discusses the way to lock in future leather prices using a financial product
April 6, 2022
 · 
David Becker
A purchasing manager’s guide to offsetting price risk exposure
March 17, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Commodity trading: A guide to hedging, futures contracts and zero-cost collars
How buyers and sellers can use zero-cost collars and other risk management strategies to participate in higher (or lower) commodity prices
March 3, 2022
 · 
David Becker
How to hedge price risk in a volatile market
David Becker explains how using derivatives can help protect profit margins during times of market volatility
February 25, 2022
 · 
David Becker
