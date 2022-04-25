Talk to David about risk management

David Becker is the Director of The risk solutions practice at Fastmarkets, located in New York. His role is to consult and provide customers with an assessment of commodity price risk and describe ways to mitigate exposure.

David has a background in portfolio management, with a focus on the commodity sector. Before joining Fastmarkets, David worked at two investment banks and two hedge funds. He is an expert in explaining commodity hedging using over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivative products worldwide. Additionally, he has robust experience in fixed income and Foreign Exchange portfolio management. David received his bachelor of arts degree from Franklin and Marshall College.