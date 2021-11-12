Price data, forecasts, insights and events for commodity markets
Energy transition
The Covid-19 pandemic was a period of high highs, low lows for battery raw materials, copper, aluminium – 2022 looks set to be a smoother year for prices, supply, demand
How can we help you today?
I’m looking for:
Access more than 5,500 prices in agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and renewable energy
Tap into the expertise of more than 200 reporters and analysts covering the globe
Minimize risk and predict future trends with ultra-short-, short-, mid- and long-term price, supply and demand forecasts
Find your market
Dive into the commodity markets we serve with prices, news and market analysis and more
Did you know?
Lithium carbonate ex-works China rose from 42,00 at the end of November 2020 to 205,000 at the end of November 2021. Learn more about why the lithium market is currently experiencing a boom - bust - boom cycle, and the challenges ahead.
You can be confident that our pricing process is impartial, market-reflective and market-aligned
Happening soon
Join Europe’s forest product industry leaders and gain insight into the latest trends, challenges and innovations in the region’s pulp, paper, tissue and packaging sectors.
Latest news and market analysis
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers