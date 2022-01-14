Contact Us Login

Fola Malomo

PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of minor metals price assessments on Friday January 14 - London
The publication of Fastmarkets’ price assessment for minor metals on Friday, January 14 was delayed due to an error in the review process
January 14, 2022
 · 
Fola Malomo
solar panels
Biden’s solar ambition to increase metal prices... if it gets realized: 2022 preview
In early September, President Joe Biden’s administration announced that the United States planned to produce 45% of its electricity using solar energy by the year 2050
January 11, 2022
 · 
Fola Malomo
magnesium up close
Magnesium still considered a risky market; supply challenges loom: 2022 preview
Concerns about the state of the magnesium market have persisted into 2022 after a volatile 2021 – a year in which consumers had to contend with an acute shortage of material
January 11, 2022
 · 
Cristina Belda
