Jinfan Yang

Price reporter
shanghai city shipping
Shanghai bonded base metals stocks diverge in April amid Covid-19 controls; copper build-up slows
The build-up of Shanghai bonded copper stocks continued in April, albeit at a slower pace, with restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disrupting logistics, particularly earlier in the month
May 5, 2022
 · 
Sally Zhang
Correction to aluminium arbitrage calculations – February 7
Fastmarkets has corrected its daily aluminium arbitrage calculation, which was published incorrectly on Monday February 7 due to a reporter error.
February 8, 2022
 · 
Jinfan Yang
Female scientists working on virus vaccines - stock photo
How mass Covid-19 testing in China is slowing down logistics – a case study
Tianjin’s mass Covid-19 testing hammers commodity port ops, transport
January 12, 2022
 · 
Sally Zhang
