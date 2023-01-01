Luis Sucupira

Luis has over 15 years of experience working with marketing, market intelligence and sales. Luis has dedicated most of his career in sales leading projects of market intelligence focused in the forest products industry. He was head of sales for Latin America at Fastmarkets RISI and has helped the company establish its footprint in the region.

His academic background is in international relations and business administration. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in international relations from Pontifícia Universidade Católica and also holds a MBA from FIA.