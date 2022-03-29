Contact Us
Zihuan Pan
Steel reporter
Related articles
China shaping up to be major steel slab source amid shortages caused by Ukraine war
China is shaping up to be a major steel slab supplier to the rest of the world amid shortages resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
March 29, 2022
·
Maria Tanatar
How mass Covid-19 testing in China is slowing down logistics – a case study
Tianjin’s mass Covid-19 testing hammers commodity port ops, transport
January 12, 2022
·
Sally Zhang
How green energy could fundamentally alter Chinese steelmaking
January 12, 2022
·
Paul Lim
China’s steel fundamentals in flux on decarbonization drive: 2022 preview
China’s steel production and end-user demand are likely to experience some dampening in 2022 amid the country’s stringent decarbonization policies, market participants told Fastmarkets
January 7, 2022
·
Jessica Zong
