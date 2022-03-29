Contact Us Login

Zihuan Pan

Steel reporter
Packed coils of steel sheet
China shaping up to be major steel slab source amid shortages caused by Ukraine war
China is shaping up to be a major steel slab supplier to the rest of the world amid shortages resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
March 29, 2022
 · 
Maria Tanatar
Female scientists working on virus vaccines - stock photo
How mass Covid-19 testing in China is slowing down logistics – a case study
Tianjin’s mass Covid-19 testing hammers commodity port ops, transport
January 12, 2022
 · 
Sally Zhang
Hydrogen energy, gas tanks
How green energy could fundamentally alter Chinese steelmaking
January 12, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
Steelmaking_2022 Preview watermark
China’s steel fundamentals in flux on decarbonization drive: 2022 preview
China’s steel production and end-user demand are likely to experience some dampening in 2022 amid the country’s stringent decarbonization policies, market participants told Fastmarkets
January 7, 2022
 · 
Jessica Zong
