Global Grain Geneva 2022

Make the most of a full day dedicated to consumer markets, focusing on flour milling, animal feed and vegetable oils. Throughout all of these sessions, time is built in for you to build out your global networks with fellow attendees at networking breaks, champagne receptions and more.
Key Speakers
H.E. Dr. Ali El Moselhy
Minister for Supply and International Trade
Government of Egypt
Evgeniya Dudinova
Procurement Director - Commodities
Agthia
Djamal Djouhri
CEO
Al Ghurair Resource
Djamal is the Chief Executive Officer for Al Ghurair Resources Oils and Proteins (AGROP) and Al Ghurair Foods (AGF). Through his leadership, the businesses have transformed from small regional players, to become major supply chain solution providers of soft commodities such as flour, wheat, maize, barley and oil seeds, across markets in the GCC, South East Asia, and Africa. In 2020, AGROP marked a milestone year in its history, crushing more than 1 million tons of canola seeds in a single year. During his time in this role, Djamal has been an active part of the US Wheat Association, International Association of Operative Miller, Global Grains Association, Grain and Feed Trade Association and US Soybean Export Council, committed to enhancing a food security and safety in the global food market. Prior to becoming CEO, Djamal was Vice President of the company heading trading and procurement of Grains and Oilseed. In 2004, the Oil business was added, with the company then re-branding to become AGROP, as it is known today. Before joining Al Ghurair, Djamal held roles in commodity and currency trading and exchange across diverse industry sectors. Djamal graduated from the School of Economics in Algeria with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Major in Management, and completed his Master’s Degree in Business Administration at San Diego State University, USA
Emily French
Founder and Managing Director
Global AG Protein
Emily French has been a part of the world’s agriculture revolution over the past 26 years as a trader, analyst, broker and presently the founder of Global Ag Protein. Her clients are non-U.S. commercial producers and end users, hedge funds, private traders, U.S. producer associations and commodity exchanges with a sole focus on the soy complex and grains. In previous lives, Ms. French started her professional career with Cargill in 1996. Following Cargill, she worked for the U.S. Grains Council and World Perspectives in Washington, DC. She shifted to investment banking with National Australia Bank and Macquarie Bank in New York and Australia. In 2009, she formed ConsiliAgra – a strategy group and brokerage firm. In late 2020, Global Ag Protein was born out of ConsiliAgra and continues on its path under Emily’s leadership.
Nick Smith
VP RPO Oilseeds
ADM
Galyna Kovtok
Deputy CEO
UkrLandFarming
Galyna Kovtok started her career as an advisor of the owner of Ukrlandfarming 21 years ago, she has became a CEO of the group of Ukrlandfarming since established group in 2007.Under Galina’s leadership Ukrlandfarming became one of the biggest producer and exporter of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine with the modern storage space and flexible logistic.
Gary Martin
President
IGTC
Gary C. Martin has served since June of 2000 as President and Chief Executive Officer of the North American Export Grain Association (NAEGA). Since 2014 he has served as the President of the International Grain Trade Coalition. In addition, his many industry leadership activities include service with the U.S. Food and Agriculture Dialog for Trade, the Canada-U.S. Grain and Seed Trade Task Group and the Board of Directors of Soy Export Sustainability LLC. Before assuming the presidency of NAEGA, Gary was a NAEGA Board Director and officer, representing Farmland Industries, Inc. At Farmland he had several responsibilities including Director of Trade and International Relations, Director of Grain Marketing, and Founder and President of Farmland Graños in Mexico. From 1990 to 1992 Mr. Martin served the Administration of George H.W. Bush at the US Department of Agriculture as Deputy Administrator of Commodity Operations and as an officer of the Commodity Credit Corporation. In the first year of the Clinton Administration, from 1992 to 1993, he served as an advisor to the Special Ambassador to the former Soviet Union at the U.S. Department of State. Gary earned a B.Sc. in Agricultural Economics, with highest honors, from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. He is also a graduate of the University of Missouri, Institute of Cooperative Leadership, and has graduate studies in International Transactions at the George Mason University. Gary and his wife Denise reside near Leesburg, Virginia USA.
Zbigniew Ohler
Owner and Executive Broker
Z Ohler Brokers
Silver Sponsors
For over 35 years, AmSpec has independently and accurately analyzed and measured a variety of products from petroleum and petrochemical to food and agricultural products around the world. AmSpec is a member and active participant in the International Federation of Inspection Agencies (IFIA), the Grain and Trade Feed Association (GAFTA) and the Federation of Oils Seeds and Fats Associations (FOSFA) . AmSpec cutting-edge international network of offices and laboratories offers all the services required to ensure the safety of your products through inspections, tests, and certifications. Our experienced inspection teams will mitigate the risk of product loss and assist you in all marine insurance matters, both on board and ashore.
We are focused on developing services around the sustainability of the industry’s supply chains, which lead into the food, feed, forestry, biomass, bioenergy, social compliance and textiles markets.
With our global teams, with local specialists in Testing, Inspections, Certifications, and Collateral Services, we are glad to help, to support; to bring trust. To be Your Partner In What Matters.
The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) focuses on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in 80+ countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the U.S. soybean checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) matching funds, and industry.
Bronze Sponsors
Over the past 26 years Cerealcom has invested heavily in agriculture and we now stand as one the leading domestically owned agricultural commodity producers in Romania. We cultivate over 25 thousand hectares in one of the most fertile regions of Romania and we produce over 200 thousand tonnes of quality NON- GMO grains and oilseed including; wheat, barley, corn, sunflower seed and rapeseed.
Farming is at the heart of our business, however through our network of over 600 thousand tonnes of storage capacity across Romania Cerealcom also originates 1MMT of grains and oilseeds and 100 thousand tonnes of storage capacity in the port of Constanta allows Cerealcom trade around 1-1.2MMT tonnes of commodities annually which we supply to end users on either a FOB or a CIF basis. Because we produce our own cereals Cerealcom can ensure the quality, uniformity, traceability and certification the consumer demands which makes Cerealcom a reliable counterparty the consumer can trust.
Geographical proximity has meant the Middle East, North Africa and Europe has been our target market however we see real growth potential in Asian markets, and we are always open to new mutually beneficial opportunities where our products can be competitive and where consumers appreciate our quality commodities.
CIM Bank is a Swiss Private Bank based in Geneva, Wollerau, and Lugano since 1990. We offer a wide range of services to private and commercial customers: International Transfers, E-banking, Trade Finance instruments, Lombard Credit, Multicurrency accounts Credit and prepaid cards, trading online, and much more!
CIM Bank provides innovative online solutions to open your bank account, manage your money daily with your e-banking, and shop around the world using your Smartphone with Apple Pay.
As a data, analytics and technology company, DTN delivers operational intelligence to organizations with complex supply chains around the world. We are committed to breaking through the noise and providing relevant, independent and actionable intelligence customers can depend on to drive confident decision-making to improve their bottom line and reduce risk.
Intertek is an industry leader with more than 44,000 employees in 1,000 locations in over 100 countries. We deliver Total Quality Assurance expertise 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with our industry-winning processes and customer-centric culture. Whether your business is local or global, we can help to ensure that your products meet quality, health, environmental, safety, and social accountability standards for virtually any market around the world.
SSY FUTURES LTD IS A SPECIALIST DERIVATIVES BROKER EMBEDDED WITHIN SIMPSON SPENCE YOUNG, THE WORLD’S LARGEST INDEPENDENT SHIPBROKER.
We enable clients to manage financial risk in freight and dry bulk commodities. We work on behalf of not only freight owners and ship owners but also financial institutions including banks and hedge funds. Because we are an integrated part of the wider Simpson Spence Young group, we have an informed knowledge of freight and major dry bulk commodity market dynamics. We are a global company and as well as our offices in London, Dubai, Singapore and Stamford, our wider network of 20 Simpson Spence Young offices across the world means we are “always awake” and ready to respond to your needs.
Traders Club
Advance Trading, Inc (ATI) is a forward thinking, nonproprietary commodity futures, options, and derivatives firm providing comprehensive risk management analysis and execution. Our team of professionals focuses on creating individualized strategies and recommendations to give our clients a competitive edge in today’s complex marketplace.
ATI works with a vast global client base network of traditional Agriculture related companies involved in production, commodity warehousing and trading, freight/logistics companies, banking and finance groups, and institutional/nontraditional trading industries.
For more information email ATIGlobal@advance-trading.com, or WhatsApp at +1 309-824-5687.
Founded in 1977, AMAGGI is the largest Brazilian grain and fiber company. Present in all stages of the agribusiness chain, AMAGGI operates in the agricultural production of grains, fibers, and seeds, origination, processing, and commercialization of grains and inputs, fluvial and road grains transportation, port operations, in addition to the generation and commercialization of renewable electric energy. AMAGGI annually produces circa 1.1 million tons of grains and fibers – among soybeans, corn, and cotton – and has a commercial relationship base of approximately 6.000 rural producers. In 2021, it traded circa 17.8 million tons of grains and fibers worldwide.Headquartered in Cuiabá (Mato Grosso), AMAGGI is present in all regions in Brazil, with farms, warehouses, offices, factories, river and road fleet, port terminals, and hydroelectric power plants. There are 74 units located in 42 municipalities within nine states. Abroad, the company has units and offices in countries such as Argentina, China, the Netherlands, Norway, Paraguay, Switzerland and Singapore.
Atria Brokers is a full-service commodity and freight brokerage company, providing market guidance, 24/7 customer support and innovative trading solutions. Founded in 2014 by 3 different brokers. Now a rapidly growing company, which consists of commodity and freight brokers, as well as executive staff. We have two operating offices - one in Ukraine (Kiev) and one in Turkey (Istanbul). We deal with crops: wheat, corn, barley, feed peas, sunflower seeds, soybeans, rapeseeds, sorghum, sunflower meal, soybean meal, sunflower seeds, vegetable oils, etc.
Site: www.atriabrokers.com
E-Mail: mail@atriabrokers.com
Harvest Commodities is a privately held business operating in the field of international trade and distribution of agricultural products. The company is represented by a team of experienced professionals with extensive background in agribusiness, international logistics and foreign trade. The company is constantly extending the range of products, pursuing geographical diversification, and launching distribution businesses in key destinations.
Nueva Seas is an independently owned shipbroking and maritime consultancy company. Our goal is to assist your company (either being a Shipper, Trader or Receiver) to increase your margins and expand your markets by controlling freight. Our headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and we have offices in Lima - Peru, Shenzhen – China, Haiphong – Vietnam and Stettin – Poland.
