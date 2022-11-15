Methodology Contact us Login

Where industry experts meet to discuss trade in an unprecedented time.

2022 has so far proved to be an unprecedented year in grain trading. The Russia-Ukraine war is strongly impacting traditional export flows from the Black Sea. At the same time, unusual weather patterns are affecting yields in some of the most important grain-producing regions.

Fastmarkets Global Grain Geneva 2022 is your opportunity to gain significant insight into new trading routes that will emerge while access to Black Sea ports is challenged. Senior traders, public sector officials, not-for-profit executives, grain processors and end-users (millers, crushers, and oil refiners) will debate climate change and the sustainability of grain crops.

At a time of soaring grain prices and market volatility, Global Grain Geneva 2022 offers the opportunity to discuss price trends with government representatives and presents risk management solutions to support traders, end users and public sector importers.

Nov 15-17, 2022
Geneva
Key Talks
Global Grain Geneva has a packed agenda in 2022, from covering the macro structural changes in grain trading right the way through to focusing in on the flour demand in the MENA region.

Make the most of a full day dedicated to consumer markets, focusing on flour milling, animal feed and vegetable oils. Throughout all of these sessions, time is built in for you to build out your global networks with fellow attendees at networking breaks, champagne receptions and more.
Nov 16
08:40 - 09:20
Global Perspectives on 2023 Grain Trading
Emily French
Nov 16
09:45 - 10:45
Structural Changes in Grain Trade
Fred Humberg
Sumit Gupta
Ahmed Amin
Djamal Djouhri
Nov 16
11:20 - 12:20
Black Sea Exports: What Future for the JCC Maritime Corridor?
Nikolay Gorbachov
Indrek Aigro
Ivanna Dorichenko
Volodymyr Korchun
Zlatina Doneva
Nov 16
15:20 - 16:20
Northern Europe Grain Trade Outlook
Veronika Prykhodko
Thomas Von Rymon
Robertas Lapinskas
Zbigniew Ohler

Key Speakers

H.E. Dr. Ali El Moselhy

H.E. Dr. Ali El Moselhy

Minister for Supply and International Trade

Government of Egypt
Evgeniya Dudinova

Evgeniya Dudinova

Procurement Director - Commodities

Agthia
Djamal Djouhri

Djamal Djouhri

CEO

Al Ghurair Resource
Emily French

Emily French

Founder and Managing Director

Global AG Protein

Nick Smith

VP RPO Oilseeds

ADM
Galyna Kovtok

Galyna Kovtok

Deputy CEO

UkrLandFarming
Gary Martin

Gary Martin

President

IGTC
Zbigniew Ohler

Zbigniew Ohler

Owner and Executive Broker

Z Ohler Brokers

Over three days you will:
networking.png
Expand your network
Connect with your peers and meet the leading traders and public sector executives changing the landscape of grain procurement. Build new relationships to propel your business to the next level.
icon_forecasts.png
Tackle challenges with experts
Our panels will be looking at market dynamics across the supply chain, ever more pressing given the unpredictable dynamics at play.
icons
Gain better insights with outlooks and trends
Make better business decisions by gaining a deep understanding of critical developments in the grain trade flows, new sources of supply and new tenders’ specifications.
icon_futures.png
Access risk management analysis
Listen to Fastmarkets’ reporters and analysts delve deep into price trends, market volatility and developments in long-term price indexation to better manage your risk.

Join industry leaders:
Confirmed already: Actava Brokers • ADM • AgriBrazil • AgroRodeo • Amaggi • Aston Agro Industrial • AVES • Bryce Trading • Cargill • CHS • Cofco International • Copenhagen Merchants • DeLong Company • ECPT • Gavilon • Guvnor • Invivo Trading • Koepta • Kronmark • LNZ Trading • McDonald Pelz • MK Merchants • Oils and Grains • Prospex Agro • SouffletNegoce • VA intertrading • Z Ohler Brokers
World’s premier grain industry conference
The only international conference with impressive presence of industry leaders and senior experts from governmetn agencies of major producing countries.
Our Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

Amspec Logo.png
Control Union logo
US Soybean Export Council logo

Bronze Sponsors

Cerealcom logo
Events_GGG_CIM_logo
DTN logo
Events_GGG-EDC_Logo
Intertek logo
SSY Futures logo

Traders Club

Events_GGG_AdvanceTradingInc_Logo
Amaggi logo
Events_GGG-Atria_logo
Events_Bryce_Logo
Events_GGG-EDC_Logo
Harvest Commodities_logo
Events_GGG_MK-Merchants_logo
Events_GGG-Nueva_logo
Events_GGG_StoneX_Logo
