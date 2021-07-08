Contact Us
Alexander Kershaw
Senior analyst
Related articles
RESEARCH: Drop in global auto output causes steel scrap price spreads to widen
The latest forecasts and analysis of the ferrous scrap and iron metallics market from the Fastmarkets research team are ready to be viewed.
July 08, 2021 09:57 AM
·
Alexander Kershaw
RESEARCH: European steel prices move up, but mood is more cautious
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
February 09, 2021 02:25 PM
·
Alexander Kershaw
2021 PREVIEW: With steeply rising prices, is the EU steel industry set for a 2008-style crash?
After a rapid rise of domestic steel prices across Europe in the second half of 2020, market sources have been voicing concerns that the situation will echo the scenario in 2008 of a price spike quickly followed by a sharp fall.
January 18, 2021 12:19 AM
·
Alexander Kershaw
RESEARCH: Iron ore prices to remain strong into 2021, Australian coking coal prices hint recovery
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
December 17, 2020 03:24 PM
·
Alexander Kershaw
RESEARCH: Supply boost threatens iron ore price spike
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
October 22, 2020 05:55 PM
·
Alexander Kershaw
