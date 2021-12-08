Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Amy Bennett_KG.png

Amy Bennett

Principal consultant, metals and mining

Amy has over 25 years’ experience in the steel and metals consulting sector. Amy’s areas of expertise include the battery raw materials sector, the global ferro-alloys industry and North American steel markets. As Fastmarkets’ principal consultant, Amy’s responsibilities have included overall editorial and price forecasting responsibility for Fastmarkets’ ferro-alloy, North American steel, and battery raw material trackers, as well as for Fastmarkets’ long-term projections for the graphite, ferro-alloy and North American steel sectors, and leading and managing consultancy projects.

Recent consultancy projects have included in-depth analysis and long-term forecasting for battery materials including graphite, manganese and vanadium used in both electric vehicle batteries and energy storage solutions. In addition, she has presented papers at leading industry conferences including those held by Fastmarkets, Metal Bulletin and AMM, the ICDA, IMnI, Infacon, and the Institute for Supply Management Steel Buyers’ Forum.

After graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Mineral Economics, Amy joined Resource Strategies, Inc. as a Research and Marketing Analyst, focusing on the bulk ferro-alloy and steelmaking raw materials industries. She then joined CRU International as a Metals Consultant, continuing to build expertise in the steel and ferro-alloys sector before joining Fastmarkets.

Related articles
painted symbol on road of electric vehicle and charger
Carmakers focus on securing EV battery cathodes, but graphite anodes also critical
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
December 08, 2021 11:23 AM
 · 
Amy Bennett
A woman is working on a tablet
Energy transition metals price outlook 2022
Covid-19 pandemic was period of high highs, low lows for battery raw materials, copper, aluminium – 2022 looks set to be smoother year for prices, supply, demand
December 01, 2021 12:17 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
ores-and-alloys-ferro-chrome.png
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices forecast to maintain momentum through Q3 2021
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
August 31, 2021 04:14 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
RESEARCH: Bullish factors could underpin US HRC prices into Q3 2021
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
June 14, 2021 09:01 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
RESEARCH: HRC prices strengthen in May, buyer resistance grows
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
June 08, 2021 03:30 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices to maintain momentum into June, through H2 2021
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
June 01, 2021 04:10 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
HRC-in-transit_3.jpg
RESEARCH: US HRC prices may be near peak, but upside risk remains
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
May 10, 2021 07:20 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
RESEARCH: Bullish run in global flat steel prices continues
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
May 05, 2021 01:18 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
RESEARCH: US HRC prices to remain at record-high levels into H2 2021
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
April 12, 2021 05:50 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices forecast to remain elevated through Q2 2021 on supply shortfall and rising demand
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
April 07, 2021 09:27 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed