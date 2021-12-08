Amy Bennett

Amy has over 25 years’ experience in the steel and metals consulting sector. Amy’s areas of expertise include the battery raw materials sector, the global ferro-alloys industry and North American steel markets. As Fastmarkets’ principal consultant, Amy’s responsibilities have included overall editorial and price forecasting responsibility for Fastmarkets’ ferro-alloy, North American steel, and battery raw material trackers, as well as for Fastmarkets’ long-term projections for the graphite, ferro-alloy and North American steel sectors, and leading and managing consultancy projects.

Recent consultancy projects have included in-depth analysis and long-term forecasting for battery materials including graphite, manganese and vanadium used in both electric vehicle batteries and energy storage solutions. In addition, she has presented papers at leading industry conferences including those held by Fastmarkets, Metal Bulletin and AMM, the ICDA, IMnI, Infacon, and the Institute for Supply Management Steel Buyers’ Forum.

After graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Mineral Economics, Amy joined Resource Strategies, Inc. as a Research and Marketing Analyst, focusing on the bulk ferro-alloy and steelmaking raw materials industries. She then joined CRU International as a Metals Consultant, continuing to build expertise in the steel and ferro-alloys sector before joining Fastmarkets.